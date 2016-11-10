Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Arkansas Politics / LGBTQ Rights A message from North Carolina for Arkansas on LGBT discrimination

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 11:14 AM

DO WE REALLY WANT TO REINFORCE THIS MESSAGE? North Carolina voters thought otherwise.
  • DO WE REALLY WANT TO REINFORCE THIS MESSAGE? North Carolina voters thought otherwise.

A recount might change things, but today, it appears Democrat Rory Cooper has unseated Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.

This is remarkable because Donald Trump carried North Carolina (narrowly) and voters there also narrowly returned a Republican U.S. senator to office.

The difference: McCrory has continued to champion North Carolina legislation that discriminates against LGBT people, including a state law that prohibits local non-discrimination measures. Arkansas has a similar law that Gov. Asa Hutchinson declined to veto.

National organizations have canceled events in North Carolina as a result and some high-profile, high-tech business investments have been lost because people don't want to do business with a state that discriminates. The state is evenly spot on whether this was a ground to oust McCrory, but exit polls showed an even stronger aversion to the North Carolina discrimination law.

This should be a lesson for Arkansas. Will it? I understand the majority of Arkansans still favor discrimination against LGBT people. We have two distinct state laws aimed at protecting those who wish to discriminate.

But: Gay people and people who love and accept gay people can read. It is too much to expect the ever-redder Arkansas legislature to roll back existing discriminatory legislation, even though some national companies might discover them and choose not to invest here?But the North Carolina experience might be worth considering as the legislature considers the expected bathroom bills and further anti-LGBT measures. Advertising our discrimination further might not be wise, if economic development really is our aim.

North Carolina proves that you can't give away enough money to get people of conscience to want to do business with a state that believes, practices and legalizes discrimination. Issue 3 or no Issue 3. Maybe some of those corporate lobbyists now re-entitled to taxpayer subsidies thanks to Issue 3, can spend a little time on THAT message.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (5)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Tom Cotton: More poor reviews for crack about gay legislation

    Sen. Tom Cotton's attempt to turn a question about anti-gay legislation in Arkansas into another comment on the evil Iran — they hang gays in Iran, he said, urging critics of the law to get some "perspective" — continues to draw fire.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 3, 2015

  • Charter school accountability: Non-existent in Arkansas

    A state audit finds charter school spending violated state law, but the state Education Department says it has no responsibility for ensuring proper management of charter schools. Say what?
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 5, 2016

  • Dexter Suggs resigns as Little Rock school superintendent

    This just in from state Education Department: Today, Commissioner Johnny Key reached an agreement with Dr. Dexter Suggs that resulted in Dr. Suggs’ immediate resignation as superintendent of the Little Rock School District.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Meet Arkansas Delta artist Norwood Creech

Meet Arkansas Delta artist Norwood Creech

Norwood Creech isn’t an Arkansan by birth…she is an Arkansan by choice!

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation