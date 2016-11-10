Democrats capture majority of seats on House tax committee; Repubs irate

click to enlarge
Tim Griffin on Democrats managing to get a strong voice on a major committee.
The Democrats
may be small in number in the Arkansas legislature
, but as Faulkner and Tim Kaine said, they may have been kilt but they ain't whupped yit."
In committee draws today, Democrats managed to nail down 11 of the 20 seats on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee
. That means any Republican tax cut — and lots are imagined — has to pass a potential Democratic roadblock. The House will have 26 Democrats among 100 members.
Democrats won't be able to pass any tax increases or make the rich pay a better share of the cost of government. But they might be able to inject some justice into tax legislation.
Think: Earned income tax credit.
Democrats also took a shot at Aging, Children and Youth
, but wound up with only nine of 20. That's still an important number.
Republicans are beefing privately and, in at least one case, publicly about it. Get a load of Lt. Tim Griffin
. He thinks majority control means Democrats should be left voiceless. Dissent will not be tolerated in Trumpansas.
Committee chairs won't be announced until the start of the session. Democrats irked at Rep. Jeff Wardlaw's
jump to the Republican Party predict there's a chairmanship in the waiting for him in return — Public Health is one speculation. He can whoop through some more legislation limiting women's medical autonomy.
It is an affront to Tim Griffin that committee members were chosen according to House rules. Rules can be changed, of course.
Rep. John Baine
, an outgoing member, Tweeted:
Congratulations to @arhousedems for securing a majority on House Revenue&Tax. The seats secured under House Rules controlled by Republicans
The Senate fills its committees Wednesday. Democrats hold 11 of 35 seats.
UPDATE: More dishonest dickishness from Tim Griffin.
He is blaming Democrat for GOP controlled rules and for blocking non-existent legislation.
For wonks, here are the committees.
s.
And also the joint committees.
.