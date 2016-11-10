Find out more →

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Early look at the new Robinson Center

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 9:57 AM

click to enlarge BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson

Photographer Brian Chilson has posted on Facebook an album of his photos taken on a tour yesterday of the renovated Robinson Center, soon to be open to the public after a $70 million project.

The stage has been lowered in what was once known as Robinson Auditorium, part of changes to accommodate big touring shows. Acoustics are promised to be dramatically improved.

click to enlarge BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson


