Tension reported in South Arkansas high schools: UPDATE

Reports are bubbling about election-related tension in one Southeast Arkansas high school and a police call to another.
In Star City, some arguments apparently broke out on racial lines among students yesterday. According to KATV accounts, on Twitter, one white student wore a Trump mask and a white student or students shouted at black students to go back to Africa. Students gathered this morning outside to pray for peace. The YouTube comes from Southeast Arkansas Weather.
In Hamburg, officers responded to a report of unspecified threat, but a search turned up no weapon. Superintendent Max Dyson said in a message to parents that police and deputies were called because of a rumor of "possible violence." He said no weapon was found and the staff would continue to monitor the situation. No mention made if this was somehow election-related.
Sources at the school say, however, that the hanging of a Confederate flag upset black students at Hamburg and threats were made today on social media referring to minority students.
Election-related occurrences seems likely to persist. A protest of the coming Trump presidency has been scheduled for the Capitol Friday night. But it is described as "peaceful."
UPDATE: Trump ugliness reported in Conway.
UPDATE: Dollie Spencer, whose grandchildren Erica Briggs, 12, and Erianna Briggs, 11, go to Star City Middle School, and other families of children who say they were harassed by white kids at the middle and high schools in Star City met with Director of Student Services Nathan White after the incident, but could not get a promise from him to call a community meeting to discuss the incident or how the schools would protect children in the future. He told them they could come to the next School Board meeting to air their grievances, Spencer said.
Spencer said that one white boy started with trouble, telling the African-American and Latino children to "go catch the Trump train to Africa or Mexico or Canada." She said other white kids "took their cue" from the the boy, who was wearing a mask of the president-elect, and that the harassment continued throughout the day. At one point, another child said he was going to bring a gun to school to make sure the African Americans and Latinos got on the "Trump train"; today police and state troopers searched children before they could enter school.
Spencer said a black girl was reprimanded after the boy with the Trump mask started recording her as he told her to "catch the Trump train"; she asked him to stop and pushed his hand. The boy claimed he was trying to steal his phone. Spencer said the school would not give details on what the exact consequences for the girl were.
Superintendent John Laffoon and White were unavailable this afternoon to speak to the Times.
Spencer, who with other parents have been monitoring the school grounds from their cars, said her 11-year-old granddaughter was afraid to go to school today, and several kids stayed home.
Parents also complained to the school about what they perceived to be racist posts on the Facebook page of music teacher Glynetta Burnett. Burnett's Facebook page does not now include any racial slurs, but it does include anti-Muslim posts from Franklin Graham as well as other shared posts calling President Obama's policies a disgrace, that prayer should be returned to school and one that says, "How to End Terrorism: 1. Buy a gun. 2. Learn how to use it. 3. Carry it EVERYWHERE."
I had the good fortune to see Michelle Obama fairly early in her public life, on the Iowa caucus campaign trail in late 2007. Obama's speech last night at the DNC simultaneously showed how much has changed in those 8-plus years, and how little has. /more/
Want some serious reading? Try this in The Atlantic on the "welfare utopia" that is Oregon — with broad and generous support programs for making ends meet. The key question raised by the article, which holds up Arkansas's punitive approach to welfare by comparison, is whether race plays a role in differences in benefits. /more/
The Saturday open line includes a link to new Stanford research that adds new evidence to the belief that race is an important factor in the rise of the Tea Party and perhaps the success of Donald Trump. I know. Duh. /more/
Eureka! A Walton school choice agenda acolyte, state Education Commissioner Johnny Key, has discovered that some things like poverty should be taken into account in judging whether a school is failing or not. At least he believes it for charter schools. /more/
Some election night odds and ends, from the failure of opinion polling in Michigan, to race-based voting in the South to the lobby money Bernie Sanders is receiving. Also: Marco Rubio's disappearing act as an alternative to Donald Trump. /more/
Citizen journalist Matt Campbell's Blue Hog Report has a new post out about Judge Dan Kemp of Stone County, who is currently running for Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court against Justice Courtney Goodson. Specifically, Campbell is on the trail of a 2014 case in which a Stone County woman reached a plea agreement before Kemp on two drug-related felonies just before her influential parents made a contribution to Kemp's campaign and, later, a public endorsement. /more/
Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families has issued a report on the 2015 legislature that highlights — however corrosive such symbols as the Confederate flag might be — how concrete shortcomings present larger obstacles. /more/
The Little Rock City Board recently discussed an ordinance proposed by Director Erma Hendrix that would require newly hired Little Rock police officers to reside in Little Rock or promise to do so within 90 days. That made us wonder about race and residency among other city employees. /more/
Joann Coleman, who follows the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees, sends a message about Board discussion today about the future of Obamacare, which Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have vowed to repeal.
Hendrix College professor and Times columnist Jay Barth has put together an analysis of the election Tuesday on the demographics that brought Donald Trump and medical marijuana victories in Arkansas.A familiar Republican coalition, plus the now famous less-educated white voter, gave Trump a big win. Marijuana is harder to pin down.
Several former workers from Growing Gods' Kingdom have told the Times that two of the Harris girls were signed in to the preschool on a daily basis but were not in attendance. This raises the question of whether the preschool improperly claimed public funds for the girls.
The Arkansas highway department's representative on the Metroplan board of directors told the board today that the department is requesting an exception to the planning agency's cap on six lanes for its 30 Crossing project to widen Interstate 30 from six to 10 (and more) lanes.
Protesters greeted Tom Cotton today at an event held by the Foreign Policy Initiative, the neocon think tank founded by Cotton cheerleaders Bill Kristol and Robert Kagan, called (of course) "Will Congress provide for the Common Defense? National Security priorities in an increasingly dangerous world."
According to a probable cause affidavit dated Oct. 21, CACD investigator Whitney Adams "fabricated ... reports and made entries in CACD referral cases that never occurred" in "approximately 43 separate cases throughout Benton and Washington counties."