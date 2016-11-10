Find out more →

Thursday, November 10, 2016

The new American way: Waterboarding is back!

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 7:47 AM

click to enlarge WOULD HE SETTLE FOR NO. 2? Tom Cotton
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, his presidential aspirations delayed by Donald Trump's surprise victory, is solidly on Trump's side now on a controversial issue. From Huffington Post:

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said he foresees a future under President-elect Donald Trump in which the U.S. resumes waterboarding suspected terrorists.

Cotton said on CNN’s “The Situation Room” on Wednesday that he agrees with Trump’s embrace of waterboarding and thinks U.S. law may need to be changed so it can be reinstated.

“Donald Trump’s a pretty tough guy and I think he’s ready to make those tough calls,” Cotton said. 

No comment.

