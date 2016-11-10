Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 10, 2016

The new American way: Waterboarding is back!

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 7:47 AM

click to enlarge WOULD HE SETTLE FOR NO. 2? Tom Cotton
  • WOULD HE SETTLE FOR NO. 2? Tom Cotton
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, his presidential aspirations delayed by Donald Trump's surprise victory, is solidly on Trump's side now on a controversial issue. From Huffington Post:

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said he foresees a future under President-elect Donald Trump in which the U.S. resumes waterboarding suspected terrorists.

Cotton said on CNN’s “The Situation Room” on Wednesday that he agrees with Trump’s embrace of waterboarding and thinks U.S. law may need to be changed so it can be reinstated.

“Donald Trump’s a pretty tough guy and I think he’s ready to make those tough calls,” Cotton said. 

No comment.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Happening Hot Springs Village

Happening Hot Springs Village

Located on a vast 26,000 acres in the picturesque foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, Hot Springs Village offers a range of recreational outlets for residents and visitors to take on

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: The day-after open line, with video lament

    • Michele Bachmann and her damned prayer group outta Dallas are claiming the tide turned for…

    • Posted by Norma Bates
    • on November 10, 2016

  • Re: Trump protests pop up in Arkansas

    • The protest of trumps election should continue unabated with increasing vocal expression. Trump should react…

    • Posted by Going for the record
    • on November 10, 2016

  • Re: Trump protests pop up in Arkansas

    • Maybe it's the sleep-dep, but I took that headline to somehow mean that Trump was…

    • Posted by Lorax
    • on November 10, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation