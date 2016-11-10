Thursday's open line and news roundup

Happening Hot Springs Village
Located on a vast 26,000 acres in the picturesque foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, Hot Springs Village offers a range of recreational outlets for residents and visitors to take on
Showing 1-36 of 36
The other thing we have GOT to get out of our heads, my Razorbabies, before…
Bottom line - don't sue the Arkansas Times.
That would be hugely counterproductive, in the legal sense of the relevant case.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings