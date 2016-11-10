Find out more →

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Trump protests pop up in Arkansas

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 7:35 AM

ON CAPITOL AVENUE: A march to demonstrate against Donald Trump.
  • Twitter/Duncan Baird
  • ON CAPITOL AVENUE: A march to demonstrate against Donald Trump.

Protests developed around the country yesterday, including in Arkansas, to the election of Donald Trump.

I understand the sentiment. A better investment of time might be study on ways to marshal the majority who voted against Donald Trump in effective resistance to implementation of his most damaging ideas and to build a new coalition for future elections.

On a somewhat related note: A friend of mine, in shock at election results, was reminded by an article in the Daily Beast of another shocking election of a celebrity president, resisted by establishment figures in his own party, who was not thought up to the job of leading. That was in 1980. But that TV celebrity HAD been governor of a large state.

click to enlarge IN FAYETTEVILLE: Signs of dissent on Dickson Street.
  • IN FAYETTEVILLE: Signs of dissent on Dickson Street.

