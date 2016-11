Trump protests pop up in Arkansas

click to enlarge Twitter/Duncan Baird

ON CAPITOL AVENUE: A march to demonstrate against Donald Trump.

click to enlarge IN FAYETTEVILLE: Signs of dissent on Dickson Street.

developed around the country yesterday, including in Arkansas, to the election ofI understand the sentiment. A better investment of time might be study on ways to marshal the majority who voted against Donald Trump in effective resistance to implementation of his most damaging ideas and to build a new coalition for future elections.On a somewhat related note: A friend of mine, in shock at election results, was reminded by an article in the Daily Beast of another shocking election of a celebrity president, resisted by establishment figures in his own party, who was not thought up to the job of leading. That was in 1980. But that TV celebrity HAD been governor of a large state.