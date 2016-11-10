UA Board ponders future of Obamacare

click to enlarge UAMS: Has a lot riding on future of Obamacare.

Joann Coleman, who follows the, sends a message about Board discussion today about the future of, whichand Republicans in Congress have vowed to repeal., a former Republican gubernatorial candidate, said the Affordable Care Act is on a fast track to repeal. What nobody knows is how the replacement will work and what that means for UAMS, already struggling budgetarily.Quick repeal but no quick fix? Repeal with a replacement of uncertain dimensions? Might an option, one person suggested, be a government move to force move employer-based insurance?Lots of questions. Not many answers.In Arkansas, more than 300,000 newly insuredpeople are interested. So, too, are all the medical facilities and their workers that wouldn't be in business today but for the Obamacare lifeline.