Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, November 10, 2016

UA Board ponders future of Obamacare

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 2:56 PM

click to enlarge UAMS: Has a lot riding on future of Obamacare.
  • UAMS: Has a lot riding on future of Obamacare.
Joann Coleman, who follows the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees, sends a message about Board discussion today about the future of Obamacare, which Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have vowed to repeal.

Trustee Sheffield Nelson, a former Republican gubernatorial candidate, said the Affordable Care Act is on a fast track to repeal. What nobody knows is how the replacement will work and what that means for UAMS, already struggling budgetarily.

Quick repeal but no quick fix? Repeal with a replacement of uncertain dimensions? Might an option, one person suggested, be a government move to force move employer-based insurance?

Lots of questions. Not many answers.

In Arkansas, more than 300,000 newly insuredpeople  are interested. So, too, are all the medical facilities and their workers that wouldn't be in business today but for the Obamacare lifeline.

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (11)
Email

Comments (11)

Showing 1-11 of 11

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-11 of 11

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Happening Hot Springs Village

Happening Hot Springs Village

Located on a vast 26,000 acres in the picturesque foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, Hot Springs Village offers a range of recreational outlets for residents and visitors to take on

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation