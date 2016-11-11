Arkansas Catholic bishop on Trump: Mixed blessing

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Trump announces transition team I'm pleased to share a news release from the Donald Trump campaign announcing members of his transition team — led by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

Tension reported in South Arkansas high schools Reports are bubbling about election-related tension in one Southeast Arkansas high school and a police call to another.

Why does Tim Griffin rage? Self-aggrandizement potentially thwarted. Why is Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin so unhappy about the Democrats' packing of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee. A self-aggrandizing special interest tax break is why.

Arkansas by the numbers: The victories for Trump and marijuana Hendrix College professor and Times columnist Jay Barth has put together an analysis of the election Tuesday on the demographics that brought Donald Trump and medical marijuana victories in Arkansas.A familiar Republican coalition, plus the now famous less-educated white voter, gave Trump a big win. Marijuana is harder to pin down.

A call to combat election-related bullying The Arkansas Public Policy Panel and Arkansas Citizens First Congress have called for a coordinated response to reports of election-related mistreatment of minority students.