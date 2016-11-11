Find out more →

Friday, November 11, 2016

Court rules against a Ten Commandments monument

click to enlarge UNCONSTITUTIONAL: A city hall Ten Commandments monument. - ACLU
  • ACLU
  • UNCONSTITUTIONAL: A city hall Ten Commandments monument.
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday upheld a lower court ruling that a Ten Commandments monument built with private donations and erected outside the Bloomfield, N.M. City Hall was a constitutional violation.

Sound familiar, Sen. Rapert?

The appellate court for the 10th Circuit ruled Wednesday that the monument would be seen by an objective observer as a religious endorsement by Bloomfield's government.

