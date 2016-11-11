Do unto others: The election fallout

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Tension reported in South Arkansas high schools: UPDATE Reports are bubbling about election-related tension in one Southeast Arkansas high school and a police call to another.

Court rules against a Ten Commandments monument The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday upheld a lower court ruling that a Ten Commandments monument built with private donations and erected outside the Bloomfield, N.M. City Hall was a constitutional violation.