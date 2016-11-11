Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 11, 2016

#Repaint hate: Fayetteville sign painter uses art to fight back

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge PAINT WINS: Olivia Trimble's repainted message on the City Hospital in Fayetteville.
  • PAINT WINS: Olivia Trimble's repainted message on the City Hospital in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville artist and sign painter Olivia Trimble learned from Facebook this morning that someone had painted an obscene and racist tag (see below) on a boarded up window of the vacant City Hospital south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Her solution: "I flew out, loaded my car and covered that up as fast as I could," Trimble told the Times.

It was another instance of alt-right post-Trump-election racist speech — including confrontations at high schools targeting African Americans and Latinos — that has plagued Arkansas communities.

"I don't want our our children to see that hate speech in our community," Trimble said. "That's not what we're about, that's not what America is about. With my skill set, it seemed like the best way" to respond.

click to enlarge note_on_car_melanie_haynes_facebook_page.jpg
LGBT rights are a target too: Melanie Hayes of Rogers returned to her car after a grocery shopping trip to find a note on her car's back window next to her marriage equality sticker that said, "Your marriage is an "Obama-nation" This is Trump nation now! Time to straighten yourself out!"

Painter Trimble has posted on her Facebook page that she'll cover up any Fayetteville hate messages she learns of "with a colorful, positive message within a couple of hours. ... I am aware of legal ramifications and will cross that bridge if it comes to it."

Trimble said the positive response to her action was "overwhelming," and that she has created the Facebook page and hashtag Repaint Hate to encourage others to cover up such messages wherever they are.

click to enlarge FOR THE RECORD: This is what Trimble painted over.
  • FOR THE RECORD: This is what Trimble painted over.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • Collectors, it's time: Arts Center show and sale opens Friday

    The 48th "Collectors Show and Sale" opens tomorrow (Nov. 11) at the Arkansas Arts Center with about 150 works from New York galleries, all selected by the arts center's Collectors Group in its September trip to the Big Apple.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 10, 2016

  • State Democrats look to other states for joy

    There's a loud and optimistic shindig over at the Democrats' election night event at Next Level Events, though there are nail biters in the room worrying about the narrowing presidential races in Florida and Ohio. Around 7 p.m., the crowd erupted in huge cheers at early returns from blue counties in Florida that showed Hillary Clinton with a big margin. They weren't looking for joy from blood-red Arkansas, and didn't have to.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 8, 2016

  • Censorship at Fayetteville Underground empties gallery of artists

    The removal of a photograph of a woman worshiping before a semi-erect penis from the Fayetteville Underground gallery caused a mass exodus of the gallery's "resident artists" in October, including such well-known Ozark artists at Hank Kaminsky, Sabine Schmidt, William Mayes Flanagin, Mike Haley, Susie Siegele, Ed Pennebaker and the photographer whose work was censored, Alli Woods Frederick.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 8, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Cotton speech draws protest

    Protesters greeted Tom Cotton today at an event held by the Foreign Policy Initiative, the neocon think tank founded by Cotton cheerleaders Bill Kristol and Robert Kagan, called (of course) "Will Congress provide for the Common Defense? National Security priorities in an increasingly dangerous world."
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Mar 23, 2015

  • Deputy killed, police chief wounded in Sebastian County. Suspect in custody

    40/29 TV reports that two law officers were shot about 7 a.m. today near Hackett in Sebastian County and at mid-afternoon came word that one of them had died. Later in the day a suspect was taken into custody in the shooting.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2016

  • Blue Hog says Fort Smith police tried to hack into his computer

    Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Meet Arkansas Delta artist Norwood Creech

Meet Arkansas Delta artist Norwood Creech

Norwood Creech isn’t an Arkansan by birth…she is an Arkansan by choice!

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation