Ted Suhl argues for release pending appeal, cites chance of reversal

Most Viewed Why does Tim Griffin rage? Self-aggrandizement potentially thwarted. Why is Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin so unhappy about the Democrats' packing of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee. A self-aggrandizing special interest tax break is why.

Tension reported in South Arkansas high schools Reports are bubbling about election-related tension in one Southeast Arkansas high school and a police call to another.

Do unto others: The election fallout More details from Conway of students complaining of post-election unpleasantness in the form of harassment of minorities by Trump supporters. School officials downplay the reports.

Court rules against a Ten Commandments monument The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday upheld a lower court ruling that a Ten Commandments monument built with private donations and erected outside the Bloomfield, N.M. City Hall was a constitutional violation.

UA Board ponders future of Obamacare Joann Coleman, who follows the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees, sends a message about Board discussion today about the future of Obamacare, which Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have vowed to repeal.