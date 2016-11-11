Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Friday, November 11, 2016

Thank goodness. An open line, week-ending video

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 2:52 PM


Here's the Veterans Day open line and the daily roundup of news and comment. Surely next week can't be any worse.
