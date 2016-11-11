Thank goodness. An open line, week-ending video

Meet Arkansas Delta artist Norwood Creech
Norwood Creech isn’t an Arkansan by birth…she is an Arkansan by choice!
Showing 1-1 of 1
I grew up in south Arkansas. It isn't just white kids. I've seen plenty of…
Oh, no. Didn't sound like arguing at all. I just forgot that homeboy had turned…
Kill him or deport his ass.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings