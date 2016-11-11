Most Shared Requiem for a vicious campaign Ernest Dumas writes for the Times this week about a presidential campaign as vicious as anything since the Civil War.

#Repaint hate: Fayetteville sign painter uses art to fight back Fayetteville artist and sign painter Olivia Trimble learned from Facebook this morning that someone had painted an obscene and racist tag (see below) on a boarded up window of the vacant City Hospital south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Her solution: "I flew out, loaded my car and covered that up as fast as I could," Trimble told the Times.

Child abuse investigator charged with falsifying information in 43 cases According to a probable cause affidavit dated Oct. 21, CACD investigator Whitney Adams "fabricated ... reports and made entries in CACD referral cases that never occurred" in "approximately 43 separate cases throughout Benton and Washington counties."

Pulaski votes Despite a heavy early vote, the action was brisk at election day polling places around Little Rock today.

Morning in America. Searching for keys to Donald Trump's wrecking ball election A wrecking ball election laid waste to progressive politics at every level in the U.S. last night. Some elements of the outcome were clear, particularly white identity politics.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed #Repaint hate: Fayetteville sign painter uses art to fight back Fayetteville artist and sign painter Olivia Trimble learned from Facebook this morning that someone had painted an obscene and racist tag (see below) on a boarded up window of the vacant City Hospital south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Her solution: "I flew out, loaded my car and covered that up as fast as I could," Trimble told the Times.

Trump announces transition team I'm pleased to share a news release from the Donald Trump campaign announcing members of his transition team — led by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

Tension reported in South Arkansas high schools Reports are bubbling about election-related tension in one Southeast Arkansas high school and a police call to another.

Arkansas by the numbers: The victories for Trump and marijuana Hendrix College professor and Times columnist Jay Barth has put together an analysis of the election Tuesday on the demographics that brought Donald Trump and medical marijuana victories in Arkansas.A familiar Republican coalition, plus the now famous less-educated white voter, gave Trump a big win. Marijuana is harder to pin down.

A call to combat election-related bullying The Arkansas Public Policy Panel and Arkansas Citizens First Congress have called for a coordinated response to reports of election-related mistreatment of minority students.