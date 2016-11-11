Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 11, 2016

Week in Review Podcast The Apocalypse Now Edition

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 4:05 PM


On this week's podcast, Max and Lindsey try to make sense of the election and what’s coming next. They also talk about state politics and the governor’s proposed budget and state S.C. justice Rhonda Wood refusing to recuse from a case involving one of her largest campaign donors.

Subscribe via iTunes.

Download.

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of Week In Review Podcast

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Lindsey Millar

  • The Election Countdown Edition

    On this week's podcast, Max and Lindsey do a pre-election roundup with predictions and things to watch, and also talk about the Arkansas Poll, education spending, the National Anthem and Razorback women’s basketball and more.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Nov 4, 2016

  • Little Rock gets in on the delivery-only restaurant trend with Dayjenay

    There's a new lunch option for folks who work in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock and don't have time to venture out. It's called Dayjenay, which is the phonetic spelling of dejeuner, the French word for lunch. From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, the service offers two lunch options in the $10 to $12 price range that you order at dayjenay.com. Delivery "in about 20 minutes" is free.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Nov 4, 2016

  • The Court Cuts Out Weed Edition

    The state Supreme Court invalidating a medical marijuana initiated act, the sentencing of Ted Suhl, Bart Hester’s tax plan, a terrible case of child abuse and a police killing in Little Rock — all covered on this week's podcast.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Oct 28, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Meet Arkansas Delta artist Norwood Creech

Meet Arkansas Delta artist Norwood Creech

Norwood Creech isn’t an Arkansan by birth…she is an Arkansan by choice!

Most Viewed

  • #Repaint hate: Fayetteville sign painter uses art to fight back

    Fayetteville artist and sign painter Olivia Trimble learned from Facebook this morning that someone had painted an obscene and racist tag (see below) on a boarded up window of the vacant City Hospital south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Her solution: "I flew out, loaded my car and covered that up as fast as I could," Trimble told the Times.

  • Trump announces transition team

    I'm pleased to share a news release from the Donald Trump campaign announcing members of his transition team — led by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

  • Arkansas by the numbers: The victories for Trump and marijuana

    Hendrix College professor and Times columnist Jay Barth has put together an analysis of the election Tuesday on the demographics that brought Donald Trump and medical marijuana victories in Arkansas.A familiar Republican coalition, plus the now famous less-educated white voter, gave Trump a big win. Marijuana is harder to pin down.

  • Tension reported in South Arkansas high schools

    Reports are bubbling about election-related tension in one Southeast Arkansas high school and a police call to another.

  • A call to combat election-related bullying

    The Arkansas Public Policy Panel and Arkansas Citizens First Congress have called for  a coordinated response to reports of election-related mistreatment of minority students.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation