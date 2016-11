Trump announces transition team

click to enlarge

President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced that Vice President-elect Mike Pence will serve as Chairman of the Presidential Transition Team, and that Dr. Ben Carson, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, USA (Ret.), Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions will join the team’s Executive Committee as Vice Chairs.

President-elect Trump also announced that the following leaders will join the Presidential Transition Team Executive Committee:



Congressman Lou Barletta

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Congressman Chris Collins

Jared Kushner

Congressman Tom Marino

Rebekah Mercer

Steven Mnuchin

Congressman Devin Nunes

Anthony Scaramucci

Peter Thiel

Donald Trump Jr.

Eric Trump

Ivanka Trump

RNC Chairman Reince Priebus

Trump Campaign CEO Stephen K. Bannon



“Together this outstanding group of advisors, led by Vice President-elect Mike Pence, will build on the initial work done under the leadership of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to help prepare a transformative government ready to lead from day one,” stated President-elect Donald J. Trump. “The mission of our team will be clear: put together the most highly qualified group of successful leaders who will be able to implement our change agenda in Washington. Together, we will begin the urgent task of rebuilding this nation - specifically jobs, security and opportunity. This team is going to get to work immediately to Make America Great Again.”



President-elect Donald J. Trump today also announced that Chief of Staff to U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions, Rick Dearborn, will join the Presidential Transition Team as Executive Director.



Richard Bagger, Executive Director of the Presidential Transition Team during the preparation phase, will return to the private sector but will remain with the Team as an Advisor, as will preparation phase General Counsel Bill Palatucci.



Joining Dearborn on the Presidential Transition Team’s Staff Leadership lineup are:



Kellyanne Conway, Senior Advisor

David Bossie, Deputy Executive Director

Stephen Miller, National Policy Director

Jason Miller, Communications Director

Hope Hicks, National Press Secretary

Dan Scavino, Director of Social Media

Don McGahn, General Counsel

Katie Walsh, Senior Advisor



The Vice President-elect has tapped his three senior advisors, Nick Ayers, Josh Pitcock, and Marc Short, to work alongside him in this process.



“President-elect Trump will bring about fundamental change in Washington, and these are the right people to make that happen,” added Vice President-elect Pence. “This team of experienced leaders will form the building blocks of our Presidential Transition Team staff leadership roster, and will work with elected officials and tireless volunteers to prepare our government for the transfer of power on January 20th.”

I'm pleased to share a news release from thecampaign announcing members of his— led by Pence replaces Chris Christie in a shuffle necessitated by victory.Top of the batting order:And still more: