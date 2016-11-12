Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

#Repaint hate: Fayetteville sign painter uses art to fight back Fayetteville artist and sign painter Olivia Trimble learned from Facebook this morning that someone had painted an obscene and racist tag (see below) on a boarded up window of the vacant City Hospital south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Her solution: "I flew out, loaded my car and covered that up as fast as I could," Trimble told the Times.

Open line, plus some election trivia The open line includes a roundup of post-election news of interest, including some record-correcting on the size of the Democratic vote. Remember: It isn't all counted yet.