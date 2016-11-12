Find out more →

Saturday, November 12, 2016

Will love trump hate? Capitol demonstrators hope so

Posted By on Sat, Nov 12, 2016 at 7:17 AM

click to enlarge LOVE THEY NEIGHBOR: The message on the speaker's shirt specifically identifies homeless, Muslim, black, gay, Jewish, Christian and other neighbors. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • LOVE THEY NEIGHBOR: The message on the speaker's shirt specifically identifies homeless, Muslim, black, gay, Jewish, Christian and other neighbors.
A crowd of more than 100 people gathered at the Capitol last night. It was not a protest of Donald Trump's election, but a Vigil of Solidarity.

The purpose, said one participant, was a demonstration "against racism, sexism, misogyny, xeno- and homophobia. We want scared people to feel safe."

Brian Chilson has posted more photos here.

Evidence multiplies around the country that some people have reason to feel unsafe.

What's occurred goes beyond winner- and loser-taunting — the poor sportsmanship sometimes evident after athletic or election contests. There's been overt abuse, particularly aimed at minorities — black, Hispanic, LGBT. Women, too, have felt threatened. It's evident that the election outcome empowered many of the abusers.

Again: It's past time for leaders who might be viewed as having given rise to the open displays of bigotry to repudiate it.

click to enlarge BRIAN CHILSON
  • BRIAN CHILSON

  • Dexter Suggs resigns as Little Rock school superintendent

    This just in from state Education Department: Today, Commissioner Johnny Key reached an agreement with Dr. Dexter Suggs that resulted in Dr. Suggs’ immediate resignation as superintendent of the Little Rock School District.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

  • Speaking of the Clinton Foundation: Returns in maize and beans

    A reporter for Politifact, the Pulitzer Prize-winning fact-checking organization, sent a reporter to Africa to see where money given to the Clinton Foundation has been put to work. He found tangible results.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 6, 2016

  • More legal headaches for Dexter Suggs

    Dexter Suggs may have cleared out his office before the workday began today, but he still has lingering legal matters as defendant in lawsuits against him and the state.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

