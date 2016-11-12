Will love trump hate? Capitol demonstrators hope so

click to enlarge Brian Chilson

LOVE THEY NEIGHBOR: The message on the speaker's shirt specifically identifies homeless, Muslim, black, gay, Jewish, Christian and other neighbors.



A crowd of more than 100 people gathered at the Capitol last night. It was not a protest ofbut aThe purpose, said one participant, was a demonstration "against racism, sexism, misogyny, xeno- and homophobia. We want scared people to feel safe."Evidence multiplies around the country that some people have reason to feel unsafe.What's occurred goes beyond winner- and loser-taunting — the poor sportsmanship sometimes evident after athletic or election contests. There's been overt abuse, particularly aimed at minorities — black, Hispanic, LGBT. Women, too, have felt threatened. It's evident that the election outcome empowered many of the abusers.Again: It's past time for leaders who might be viewed as having given rise to the open displays of bigotry to repudiate it.