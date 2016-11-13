Lottery tinkering produces expected result

Could your child be the next Picasso?
Submission period opens soon for Arts Center's young artists exhibition
Here's what I'm thinking: Since The Donald (Seig Heil, Seig Heil, Seig Heil, Mein Fuhrer!)…
Thank God show business is my life! We poor players (in Malibu, I know -…
"So, razor, a candidate gets a half-million more votes than her opponent and the system…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings