Sunday, November 13, 2016

SNL opens with Kate McKinnon singing 'Hallelujah'

Posted By on Sun, Nov 13, 2016 at 8:04 AM


Saturday Night Live's open with Kate McKinnon performing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

"I'm not giving up and neither should you."

