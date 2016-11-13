SNL opens with Kate McKinnon singing 'Hallelujah'

Could your child be the next Picasso?
Submission period opens soon for Arts Center's young artists exhibition
Showing 1-2 of 2
Yes indeedy-do, Steven, that 8:29 post is EXACTLY the language I was talking about such…
Sure, RYD, trust someone who proudly declares the deceit, banali and vanity is her life…
Yes Norma, I agree. There's no getting around the fact that we're going to get…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings