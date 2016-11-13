Find out more →

Sunday, November 13, 2016

UA chancellor calls for open hearts, minds in election aftermath

Posted By on Sun, Nov 13, 2016 at 7:58 AM

click to enlarge JOSEPH STEINMETZ: Calls for open hearts and minds.
  JOSEPH STEINMETZ: Calls for open hearts and minds.
University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz sent an e-mail Saturday to students and staff reiterating the campus' commitment to inclusion and diversity.

It's an apparent response to tension that has roiled campuses and cities in the aftermath of Donald Trump's victory in the race for president.

The UA Traveler reports:

Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz sent the email because of concerns about the political climate after the presidential election and to reassure the UA community that the “values at the University of Arkansas have not changed.”

“We still value our diverse community of faculty, staff and students, representing many faiths, beliefs and nationalities,” Steinmetz said in the email.

The email included information about the Razorback women’s basketball team’s initiative, Project Unify, which will allow students to discuss social injustice in America.

Six members of the women’s basketball team knelt during the national anthem at the team’s exhibition game Nov. 7. The women decided to kneel to act as a voice for African Americans and other minorities who have been victims of police violence, sophomore guard Jordan Danberry said in a previous interview with The Arkansas Traveler.

Project Unify will be one of several platforms for students to discuss social problems, Steinmetz said in the email.

“We will soon be launching a campus wide series on social issues in which a variety of topics will be discussed from many perspectives,” Steinmetz said in the email. “I hope you’ll participate in that as well and help create additional venues for discussion.”
Campus resources encouraging diversity and places for students to report concerns were listed in the email.

“Please keep an open heart and an open mind,” Steinmetz said in the email.

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

