Monday, November 14, 2016

1st arch for Broadway Bridge to move Tuesday

Posted By on Mon, Nov 14, 2016 at 3:59 PM

READY TO MOVE: One of the arch structures will float into place Tuesday.
  • Brian Chilson
  • READY TO MOVE: One of the arch structures will float into place Tuesday.

The Highway Department has announced that one of two support arches for the new Broadway Bridge will be floated into place Tuesday.

The move will start at 8 a.m., weather permitting, and take about three hours to move from the north side of the river and then take four more hours to align the span.

The move will require a 24-hour halt to Arkansas River traffic, but have no consequences for people on land or nearby bridges. The department news release comments:

Members of the public are welcome to watch, but should be aware that this is a long process and will not be as visually stunning as the implosions.
Massman Construction is handling the $98.4 million replacement job and gets a bonus if the new bridge is open to traffic in 180 days. Another two months will be necessary for related work. The deadline for the $80,000 daily bonus/penalty to apply is midnight March 29.

