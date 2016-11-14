Most Shared Morning in America. Searching for keys to Donald Trump's wrecking ball election A wrecking ball election laid waste to progressive politics at every level in the U.S. last night. Some elements of the outcome were clear, particularly white identity politics.

Can we get along? he Times production deadline fell before polls closed this week, so I'll look to the past and future.

Big talk As the national political melodrama drew near its end, a sometime email correspondent in Texas worried about my safety. An uxorious older gentleman with a love of horses and a weakness for conspiracy theories, he was always puzzled and often angered by my apostasy.

Democrats capture majority of seats on House tax committee; Repubs irate Democrats, though in a small minority, have managed to get controlling membership on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee and one top Republican is pitching a public fit about.

#Repaint hate: Fayetteville sign painter uses art to fight back Fayetteville artist and sign painter Olivia Trimble learned from Facebook this morning that someone had painted an obscene and racist tag (see below) on a boarded up window of the vacant City Hospital south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Her solution: "I flew out, loaded my car and covered that up as fast as I could," Trimble told the Times.

Most Viewed A milder side of Donald Trump A slightly softer side of Donald Trump emerged in an interview on 60 Minutes.

Comcast announces high-speed data service in Little Rock Comcast Business announced today that it has completed a fiber optic network in Little Rock that can provide 100-gigabit speed to customers.