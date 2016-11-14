Democrats won't pursue challenge of Faulkner clerk with criminal record

Could your child be the next Picasso?
Submission period opens soon for Arts Center's young artists exhibition
"We agree with the Circuit Court that the crime in this case is obstruction of justice, but we disagree with the Circuit Court that the Arkansas Supreme Court has decided to exclude obstruction of justice from the list of infamous crimes that disqualify someone from office.
However, the Faulkner County Election Commission has already decided who it wants to win the county clerk race. An Election Commission is only supposed to count the votes and not pick a candidate. Instead, the Faulkner County Election Commission has twice supported their preferred candidate: once before she even plead guilty and again after a lawsuit was filed.
They will vote a third time tomorrow to certify their candidate even knowing a lawsuit is ongoing.
As such, an appeal may not help the Democratic nominee and may result in a special election.
Faulkner County desperately needs responsible leadership. As evidenced by the nearly identical vote margin for countyclerk and other county offices, voters vote on party lines. As such, it is imperative that moderate, responsible Republicans hold others accountable.
We are taking the responsible step of stopping the lawsuit. We call on Faulkner County Republicans to do the same: responsibly rein in the renegade Election Commission and only select qualified nominees to be elected officials.
County government shouldn’t be partisan. Election Commissions should just count the votes.
Republican State Sen. Jason Rapert, Republican State Rep.e Doug House and many Republican Quorum Court members took sides and showed up to court in this case. Some even went so far as talking to the judge about the case. As both the county and the state legislative branches fund the judicial branch that decides this case, it was highly inappropriate for them to do so.
Aha. Now I know why. I was at Oaklawn last Friday---simulcasting floor, not electronic casino-…
DBI, wrong, so wrong. The last thing me or my mom or daughters and their…
Don't worry, !A!S!A! will protect us. Hahahahahaha.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings