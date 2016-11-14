Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, November 14, 2016

Senate meets in Hot Springs; freebies on at the Oaklawn Jockey Club

Posted By on Mon, Nov 14, 2016 at 1:46 PM

unnamed-1.jpg

The Arkansas Senate is having an orientation session in Hot Springs today and what would be an orientation session without free food and drink?

The schedule includes lunch — no locale mentioned, though the session is at the Embassy Suites.

There's also a social hour at the hotel and then a reception and dinner at the Oaklawn Jockey Club.

I've asked: Who's paying for lunch? Who's paying for the social hour (or is it a cash bar?) And who's paying for the reception and dinner at Oaklawn Jockey Club?

I know. You might have thought Amendment 94, the laughably named "ethics amendment," ended freebies from lobbyists and people that employ lobbyists (as the Oaklawn Jockey Club does.)

But those crafty legislators inserted a Mack Truck-sized loophole. The exception: "Food or drink available at a planned activity to which a specific governmental body is invited."

The whole Senate has been invited to Hot Springs, so whoever is paying for lunch, social hour, reception and dinner is good to go. (If Hot Springs lobbyist Ted Mullenix isn't involved or lurking, I owe him a bottle of Arkansas bubbly  for the Capitol view penthouse he's planning to build.)

I've asked the Senate staff if we might be informed who, if anyone, is paying for activities today.

The legislature is not in full session yet, but it's not too soon for socializing. On the schedule for the Senate this week is a reception at the Capitol Hill Building by the Arkansas National Guard and breakfast, lunch and a reception Dec. 13 at the Little Rock Club by the Institute for Justice.

The House has been invited to lunch Dec. 14 by Kindred Healthcare.

UPDATE: I owe Ted Mullenix no free bottle of bubbly.

A Senate spokesman informs me that Mullenix and Associates is paying for reception and dinner at Jockey Club. The social hour is the regular free social hour offered to guests of Embassy Suites around the country so is not viewed as something being provided to legislators. The Senate is paying for lodging for members and staff.

No word yet on whether there are full Senate events by other lobbyists as the meetings continue through Tuesday and Wednesday. Note: The Constitution nominally requires public meetings of the House and Senate. This session in Hot Springs — though apparently considered enough to justify free swillathons —doesn't appear to be serious enough to require listing on the public calendar of either the General Assembly or the Senate beyond a single line this morning for "orientation."

Here's the full schedule. It includes some orientation with the Ethics Commission. Presumably the senators will tell them how they expect the law to be enforced.
No word on who, if anyone, is putting on the feedbag for senators Tuesday night. It wouldn't be like them to pick up their own tabs. CORRECTION: The Senate returns to Little Rock Tuesday evening. The final orientation sessions that day and Wednesday are in Little Rock, including committee assignments Tuesday afternoon.

Mullenix's clients. by the way, include Oaklawn Jockey Club. And that ain't all, if senators tire of talk of horses and casino gambling. Among other topics they could discuss, according to lobbyist filings:


click to enlarge ullenix.jpg

Senate is free to have retreats. It would look better if they paid for their own meals. Or, if this truly be serious business, taxpayers of course could pay. But Ted Mullenix and Co. getting some private time in Charles Cella's clubhouse, with the guests owing him for stiff drinks and some of those mammoth shrimp? Ethics it ain't.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (5)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Dexter Suggs resigns as Little Rock school superintendent

    This just in from state Education Department: Today, Commissioner Johnny Key reached an agreement with Dr. Dexter Suggs that resulted in Dr. Suggs’ immediate resignation as superintendent of the Little Rock School District.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

  • Saturday's open line

    Got any thoughts? Put them here.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 21, 2016

  • More legal headaches for Dexter Suggs

    Dexter Suggs may have cleared out his office before the workday began today, but he still has lingering legal matters as defendant in lawsuits against him and the state.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

Most Shared

  • Two more robberies in Heights/Hillcrest; up to seven in a month

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a couple more robberies in the Heights and Hillcrest neighborhoods Saturdayby a man with a gun, running the total robberies in the area to seven in a month.

  • Can we get along?

    he Times production deadline fell before polls closed this week, so I'll look to the past and future.

  • Big talk

    As the national political melodrama drew near its end, a sometime email correspondent in Texas worried about my safety. An uxorious older gentleman with a love of horses and a weakness for conspiracy theories, he was always puzzled and often angered by my apostasy.

  • Democrats capture majority of seats on House tax committee; Repubs irate

    Democrats, though in a small minority, have managed to get controlling membership on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee and one top Republican is pitching a public fit about.

  • #Repaint hate: Fayetteville sign painter uses art to fight back

    Fayetteville artist and sign painter Olivia Trimble learned from Facebook this morning that someone had painted an obscene and racist tag (see below) on a boarded up window of the vacant City Hospital south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Her solution: "I flew out, loaded my car and covered that up as fast as I could," Trimble told the Times.

Visit Arkansas

Could your child be the next Picasso?

Could your child be the next Picasso?

Submission period opens soon for Arts Center's young artists exhibition

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation