This week: A fight over hog waste in the Buffalo River watershed

Could your child be the next Picasso?
Submission period opens soon for Arts Center's young artists exhibition
We continue to be concemed that the permit itself should be reviewed, given that the area is underlain with karst terrain and the potential for significant affects to the watershed remain. Due consideration of real and potential impacts must be made in light of ongoing discoveries and interpretations of hydrogeological data suggesting waste conductivity in the underlying karst system beneath many of the proposed spreading fields. Finally, we believe that this action constitutes a modification in the operation of C&H Hog Farm with the potential to introduce more waste into an already stressed ecosystem.The record submitted for the hearing can be found here.
How fast is that in comparison to the speed of wifi routers and of the…
Remember that the chief justice made some similar comments during his confirmation hearings and he…
Does this mean my Comcast internet will work when it rains?
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings