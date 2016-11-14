Two more robberies in Heights/Hillcrest; up to seven in a month

Could your child be the next Picasso?
Submission period opens soon for Arts Center's young artists exhibition
Charles Schumer is going to have his work cut out for him as Senate Minority…
I recently visited Texas. They will take our property taxes any day.
From a letter to a Republican friend: It was only 8 years ago that Republicans…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings