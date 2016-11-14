Find out more →

Monday, November 14, 2016

Two more robberies in Heights/Hillcrest; up to seven in a month

Posted By on Mon, Nov 14, 2016 at 12:37 PM

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a couple more robberies in the Heights and Hillcrest neighborhoods Saturday by a man with a gun, running the total robberies in the area to seven in a month.

One robbery about 4:50 p.m. Saturday occurred outside a home in the 1100 block of Kavanaugh, another about 9:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Pierce when a man returned to his car from a restaurant.

Police said patrols likely would be stepped up because of the robbery "hot spot" that appears to have developed.

Both commercial neighborhoods have relatively high foot traffic in evening hours thanks to restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses.

