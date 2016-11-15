Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Jerry Jones gift to NLR cops put at more than $300,000 Dallas Cowboy owner Jerry Jones' gift to North Little Rock police is valued at more than $300,000. Is that an ethics violation.

Arkansas Bar Association ready for vote on judicial selection proposal. Prospects dim. The Arkansas Bar Association is ready to debate a proposal to end election of Supreme Court justices and move to merit selection. Prediction: Won't happen.

At sentencing, five more children and stepchildren of Mauricio Torres allege previous abuse Three former stepchildren and two biological children of Torres, all of whom lived with the defendant during the late 1990s or early 2000s, spoke on Monday. All told the court that they suffered chronic abuse at the hands of Mauricio Torres.