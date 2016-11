Broadway Bridge span floats into place

click to enlarge KARK

Brian Chilson

HALF DONE

One of the two arched spans that will make up most of the newwas floated into place on the Arkansas River today.The photo above shows it just about to reach its final resting place.But you can go here and see a nifty little piece of time-lapse video of the move by KARK/Fox 16 news directorThe almost $100 million project is to be completed — all hope — by the end of March.The twin arches were a design feature added to the replacement bridge thanks to a $20 million contribution in Pulaski County road and bridge tax money.