Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Broadway Bridge span floats into place

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 2:19 PM

KARK
  KARK
One of the two arched spans that will make up most of the new Broadway Bridge was floated into place on the Arkansas River today.

The photo above shows it just about to reach its final resting place.

But you can go here and see a nifty little piece of time-lapse video of the move by KARK/Fox 16 news director Austin Kellerman.

The almost $100 million project is to be completed — all hope — by the end of March.

The twin arches were a design feature added to the replacement bridge thanks to a $20 million contribution in Pulaski County road and bridge tax money.


HALF DONE - BRIAN CHILSON
  Brian Chilson
  HALF DONE

Speaking of Broadway Bridge

