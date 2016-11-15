Father, son involved in shooting in Southwest Little Rock

James Danthon Sparkman, 53, of Sweet Home was found fatally shot Monday evening in a home at 7417 Vega Drive in Southwest Little Rock.Police were notified by a call to the Saline County sheriff's office of a homicide. Police said they learned that Sparkman was shot during a "disturbance" with his son, James Daniel Sparkman, 23. He and a witness were questioned, but he was released pending a review of the case by the prosecuting attorney's office.