Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Father, son involved in shooting in Southwest Little Rock

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 10:21 AM

James Danthon Sparkman, 53, of Sweet Home was found fatally shot Monday evening in a home at 7417 Vega Drive in Southwest Little Rock.

Police were notified by a call to the Saline County sheriff's office of a homicide. Police said they learned that Sparkman was shot during a "disturbance" with his son, James Daniel Sparkman, 23. He and a witness were questioned, but he was released pending a review of the case by the prosecuting attorney's office.

