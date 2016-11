Judge denies Ted Suhl's motion to remain free pending appeal

on Monday denied a motion from attorneys forto allow the Northeast Arkansas businessman to remain free pending appeal.Suhl's attorneys had argued last week that there was a good chance Suhl's conviction on corruption and bribery charges would be reversed by the Eighth Circuit.Wilson's order was succinct. "I have ruled on each point raised by Defendant in previous orders, and I am satisfied that those rulings were correct," he wrote.Suhl must report to prison on Monday, January 2, 2017. He was sentenced on October 27 to seven years in prison.