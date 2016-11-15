Judge denies Ted Suhl's motion to remain free pending appeal

Could your child be the next Picasso?
Submission period opens soon for Arts Center's young artists exhibition
THE problem with the death penalty is there both will be in the future and…
"It was cruel of President Obama to speak today and thus remind us that the…
Well, it happened Tuesday. The election, I'm talking about. And it took until Friday for…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings