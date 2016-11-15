Find out more →

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Judge denies Ted Suhl's motion to remain free pending appeal

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 5:30 AM

U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson on Monday denied a motion from attorneys for Ted Suhl to allow the Northeast Arkansas businessman to remain free pending appeal.

Suhl's attorneys had argued last week that there was a good chance Suhl's conviction on corruption and bribery charges would be reversed by the Eighth Circuit.

Wilson's order was succinct. "I have ruled on each point raised by Defendant in previous orders, and I am satisfied that those rulings were correct," he wrote.

Suhl must report to prison on Monday, January 2, 2017. He was sentenced on October 27 to seven years in prison.

