Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Jury returns death penalty for Mauricio Torres

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge SENTENCED TO DIE: Mauricio Torres. - KRIS JOHNSON
  • Kris Johnson
  • SENTENCED TO DIE: Mauricio Torres.
Fox 24's Channing Barker reports by Twitter that a Benton County jury has sentenced Mauricio Torres to die for the capital murder of his six-year-old son, Isaiah. He also received a 20-year sentence for a first-degree battery conviction.

A jury convicted Torres Monday. It deliberated today on punishment — a choice between life without parole and death — after hearing arguments from defense and prosecution.

The jury heard testimony about chronic abuse and sex crimes in the home from other children and stepchildren.

Though a judge will pronounce an execution date, capital cases come with mandatory reviews in Arkansas and the death penalty process is hung up in a legal battle over the drugs used in the lethal injection process. The last execution in Arkansas was in 2005. Torres joins 34 other men on Death Row. His wife, Cathy Torres, is also awaiting trial in the case.

The Times has followed this case because we learned of multiple reports of abuse of children in the home. They had three more children after parental rights were terminated in other cases.

Testimony in this case was that the child was subjected to a prolonged period of abuse and fatally injured by insertion of a stick into his anus, which led to acute peritonitis and septic shock.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Roosevelt Thompson memorialized at Yale

    Yale University had its ceremony last week renaming a dining hall for the late Roosevelt Thompson, the Little Rock native and Central High graduate who died in a car wreck in 1984 shortly before leaving for a Rhodes Scholarship.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 15, 2016

  • Two shot, one fatally, at east side garage; suspect flees

    Police say a woman drove up to a truck repair garage at 815 East Capitol Ave. about 1:30 p.m. today and shot two men. One suffered a wound in the leg; the other later died from a chest wound , police said.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 15, 2016

  • Broadway Bridge span floats into place

    One of the two arched spans that will make up most of the new Broadway Bridge was floated into place on the Arkansas River today.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 15, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Could your child be the next Picasso?

Could your child be the next Picasso?

Submission period opens soon for Arts Center's young artists exhibition

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation