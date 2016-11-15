Roosevelt Thompson memorialized at Yale

Could your child be the next Picasso?
Submission period opens soon for Arts Center's young artists exhibition
Thompson’s younger brother, Lee, was stationed at a military base in Groton, CT, during Rosey’s college years. He recalled late nights spent with Rosey and his friends, after which Rosey would get up at five or six in the morning to go study in the library.
“I don’t know how he did that,” Lee said, “but he always had time for everybody. Even when he had so much going on, he always made time for people.”
Thompson’s other brother, Chris, emphasized the importance of names, saying that he hoped Roosevelt Thompson dining hall would inspire generations of students to make an impact, no matter how small.
“You, individually, can make an impact, and you don’t have to wait until you complete school to do it,” Chris said. “Rosey is proof of that.”
Showing 1-1 of 1
I listened to some of that kind of talk about trusting them with the nuclear…
See you in hell, Maurice.
Instead of claiming that he would have won the popular vote if the popular vote…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings