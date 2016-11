Trans Arkansas veteran featured on Google video series

Now, maybe more than ever, is a good time for an uplifting story about somebody striving to help a small and not well-understood or accepted minority.It's a Google feature, one of a series of videos, aboua retired Army major, who's now president of theHe's hoping to help other trans veterans get equal treatment. and using Google in that process.You've met him in thes before. He was one of our visionary Arkansans in 2015.