Two shot, one fatally, at east side garage; suspect flees

click to enlarge Brian Chilson

AT CRIME SCENE

Police say a woman drove up to a truck repair garage at 815 East Capitol Ave. about 1:30 p.m. today and shot two men. One suffered a wound in the leg; the other is in critical condition with a chest wound, police said.UPDATE: The second victim has died from his wounds. He's the 33rd homicide of the year in Little Rock.The woman got in a car driven by another person after the shooting and left. She's being sought.The garage is on the east side of Interstate 30.