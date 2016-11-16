Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Arkansas school board member photographed in black

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 8:00 AM

KARK/Fox 16 reports on a photograph of a Blevins School Board member, identified by the district superintendent as Ted Bonner, in blackface for Halloween and holding a "Blak [sic] Lives Matter" sign.

He reportedly apologized at a School Board meeting. But resident Faye Smith commented:

"Why is that every time you make a joke, it's blackface?" said Smith. "Why is blackface funny? We have a whole race of people who don't think looking in the mirror is a joke."

Can we agree someone who would do this shouldn't be on a school board?

Bonner is to serve through 2018.

Blevins is a small community in Hempstead County. The school district has about 480 students, about 80 of whom are black

Searching Facebook for Ted Bonner, I found a Ted Bonner, graduate of Hope High, who lives in Blevins. I can't be sure he's one and the same, but FYI on the most recent post:


screen_shot_2016-11-16_at_7.53.25_am.png

And ....

screen_shot_2016-11-16_at_7.58.56_am.png

