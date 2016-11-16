Arkansas's toothless ethics law: Example, Mark Lowery

Most Shared #Repaint hate: Fayetteville sign painter uses art to fight back Fayetteville artist and sign painter Olivia Trimble learned from Facebook this morning that someone had painted an obscene and racist tag (see below) on a boarded up window of the vacant City Hospital south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Her solution: "I flew out, loaded my car and covered that up as fast as I could," Trimble told the Times.

Two more robberies in Heights/Hillcrest; up to seven in a month UPDATE The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a couple more robberies in the Heights and Hillcrest neighborhoods Saturdayby a man with a gun, running the total robberies in the area to seven in a month.

A balm from Ernest Dumas on the election "It may not be nearly as bad as you expect."

'Loving' screening raises $10,000 for Tiger Foundation benefitting Central High Little Rock native Jeff Nichols brought his new acclaimed film "Loving" to the Ron Robinson Theater last night ahead of the movie's wide release on Friday. The ticketed event raised $10,000 for the Tiger Foundation, a nonprofit that benefits Central High School, Nichols' alma mater.

Most Viewed Tom Cotton for the Cabinet; at least he'd leave Arkansas Tom Cotton for a Trump cabinet job? Why not? What does Arkansas have to lose but a senator.