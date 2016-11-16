Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Little Rock's budget shortfall is about more than Internet

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 7:42 AM

WHO NEEDS LITTLE ROCK? Suburban cities have shopping outlets to match.
  • WHO NEEDS LITTLE ROCK? Suburban cities have shopping outlets to match.

The $3 million Little Rock city budget gap that I reported recently, came up at the City Board meeting last night.

As anticipated, reserve money and leaving jobs unfilled will cover the gap, reported Chelsea Boozer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Since sales taxes have lagged, some prudently wondered whether next year's budget was conservative enough. (We must make sure that Tech Park is fully funded.)

City Director Dean Kumpuris brought up the impact of Internet sales on city tax revenue. Mayor Mark Stodola is among many city officials who want a legislative solution to the loss of sales tax revenues to web business.

It's a legitimate concern. But it is not the only concern.

City directors might take a drive to Bryant, Cabot or Conway — to name a few  — and gaze on the expanding shopping centers with nameplates that duplicate those in Little Rock. Commerce has also migrated there, as well as to the web.  Our commuters can now shop near home.

All the more reason to pave over downtown Little Rock so the people can get there faster.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Greenwood student named winner of "Write on. Ride off" essay contest

Greenwood student named winner of "Write on. Ride off" essay contest

A contest co-sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and the Arkansas Department of Education awarded a $1,000 mountain bike package to high-school junior

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation