Wednesday, November 16, 2016

LR reports 34th homicide of year

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 9:15 AM

Another homicide in Little Rock

Gary Jackson, 42, who was found Saturday night wounded by gunshots to the legs in the 2400 block of John Barrow Road, died Tuesday, police said. At the time, Jackson told police he was shot by a man who pulled up in a car and asked where he was from. After saying "John Barrow," he was shot. He said he didn't know the man.

It was the 34th homicide of 2016.


