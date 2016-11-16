LR reports 34th homicide of year

Another homicide in Little RockGary Jackson, 42, who was found Saturday night wounded by gunshots to the legs in the 2400 block of John Barrow Road, died Tuesday, police said. At the time, Jackson told police he was shot by a man who pulled up in a car and asked where he was from. After saying "John Barrow," he was shot. He said he didn't know the man.It was the 34th homicide of 2016.