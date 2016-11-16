Senate cuts off Democratic committee influence with new rule

Greenwood student named winner of "Write on. Ride off" essay contest
A contest co-sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and the Arkansas Department of Education awarded a $1,000 mountain bike package to high-school junior
AR folks, you had better wake up to what's in store for education in AR. The rules weren't changed to pass progressive legislation.What will get passed? Ask the Waltons.
Showing 1-2 of 2
Plenty of emotion and finger pointing, but what does the math say? LRSD says it…
What is it called when parlmentary rules limit the membership to a preselected group. Fair…
"...they are culturally crippled to do more than riot and loot." I don't doubt anything…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings