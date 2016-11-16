Find out more →

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Senate cuts off Democratic committee influence with new rule

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 2:04 PM

The Arkansas Senate is drawing committee assignments today and the Republican majority took steps to make sure there'd be no committee packing by Democrats as occurred in the House.

A rule was adopted limiting minority membership on standing committees to three. The standing committees — the important ones — have eight members. Democrats had an eye on the Education Committee. Three members can still be influential, if the Democrats can find a reasonable Republican..........

In the House, Democrats used existing rules to put 11 members on the 20-member House Revenue and Taxation Committee.

Democrats hold 11 of 35 Senate seats and 26 of 100 House seats (not 24 as I wrote originally). It should be noted that rules allow super majority votes to pull bills from problem committees (this is not always a matter of partisanship), but the power is rarely exercised because it trifles with the committee system.

I'll pass along committee memberships when I have them.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who's only meaningful job is to preside over the Senate should he choose to do so, was irate at the House action. This is a one-party state now and he means to be sure there's no way around that.

Democratic Sen. Joyce Elliott, an education stalwart, commented on Twitter after the rule change:

AR folks, you had better wake up to what's in store for education in AR. The rules weren't changed to pass progressive legislation.
What will get passed? Ask the Waltons.

