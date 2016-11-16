Find out more →

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Ten Commandments monument advances

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 4:14 PM

click to enlarge TEXAS COMMANDMENTS: The monument includes Stars of David and Greek letters. - WIKIPEDIA
  • Wikipedia
  • TEXAS COMMANDMENTS: The monument includes Stars of David and Greek letters.
AP reports a committee has moved a proposed Ten Commandments monument at the Capitol to the public comment phase.

AP didn't say, but I will: This is  rigged theater. The monument will be approved. The secretary of state will move to install it as the legislature wishes. Various parts of the machinery will gum up sufficiently to block other monuments that have been proposed to recognize different faith and belief systems.

The ACLU will sue. It will win, unless the Trump/Republican Senate makeover of the judicial system is sufficiently in place by then. Establishment of religion — at least the right kind of religion — is in vogue now.

I wonder: How about a monument to the handgun?


